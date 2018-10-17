CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A section of I-35E in Carrollton will dwindle down to one lane overnight, as part of the completion of a highway repair project, created when a section of the road gave way from heavy rain saturation.

The northbound left lane between Crosby and Belt Line roads severed for approximately 125 feet. The roadway surface appeared to have cracked like a fault line. The separation occurred Tuesday evening while hundreds drove north from Dallas. Carrollton Police reported five separate car crashes happened along the stretch.

Wednesday morning, repair teams resurfaced the buckled lane, in an effort to get the lane back online. Backed up and rerouted drivers were easily stalled. Business operators along the east frontage road of the highway said the road damage affected access to their businesses.

“Dead stop traffic on 35 for the past 6-7 hours pretty much affected all day traffic for us”, Rick Pearson of ScubaToys.com said Wednesday. The 20 year old water sports and leisure operation was landlocked from customers getting to the business. By 1 p.m. Wednesday, all northbound lanes were operational.

TXDOT officials say a more permanent repair will be completed overnight. Only one lane northbound between Crosby and Belt Line will be available. Officials hope to reopen with full operation by 7 a.m. Thursday.