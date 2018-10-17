LLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Water levels are quickly dropping on a Texas river that soared above flood stage this week, destroying a bridge Tuesday, forcing evacuations and leading to multiple water rescues.

The Llano River was just below 15 feet on Wednesday morning after cresting 24 hours earlier at almost 40 feet. Initially, forecasters expected the river to rise to near-record levels Thursday, but modified their forecast to show the river dropping below flood stage instead.

Emergency managers in Llano County, about 65 miles northwest of Austin, welcome the forecast but say it’s not yet safe for residents to return home.

In Kingsland, video captured a bridge crumbling as it was overrun by floodwaters. The bloated Llano River overran the FM 2900 bridge, sending chunks of concrete and metal rushing down the river.

A body was found in nearby Lake Lyndon B. Johnson, which is situated where the Llano flows into the Colorado River. Local officials have not released the identity of the person, but say many homes along the lake and rivers have been flooded.

