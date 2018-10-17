DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 29-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder after police say she intentionally pushed a man into oncoming traffic in Dallas on Thursday.

Dallas police responded to an auto-pedestrian accident at around 9:15 p.m. in the 8400 block of Skillman Street.

Police say Connally Klein, 52, was intentionally pushed into oncoming traffic from the median and was struck by a vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Quantara Melton was arrested at a nearby business on unrelated warrants. After police interviewed her, they determined she was involved in Klein’s death. She was then charged with murder and her other warrants.