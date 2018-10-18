TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County judge released Tonya Couch on bond Thursday.

She must wear an ankle monitor and has to follow strict rules, including a ban on all drugs, even over the counter medication and vitamins.

Couch has been in and out of jail since fleeing to Mexico with her son, Ethan, after he was put on probation for a deadly drunk-driving wreck.

Ethan Couch was 16-years-old when he drove drunk, with a vehicle full of other young people, and slammed into a disabled SUV parked on the side of the road. The crash killed four people. After being convicted of Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Ethan was sentenced to therapy and 10 years probation.

The case sparked national outrage when Ethan’s lawyers claimed the teen suffered from “Affluenza” – a condition that left him with an irresponsible attitude because his rich parents never set limits for him.

Tonya Couch ended up back in jail this summer after testing positive for meth.

She is awaiting trial on money laundering and hindering apprehension charges