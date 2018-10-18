DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are trying to track down a robber involved in a Dallas ISD officer-involved shooting. It happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday outside a Whole Foods off Gaston and Abrams Road.

Dallas police said a woman was putting groceries in her car when a man tried to rob her. They said the woman spotted a Dallas ISD officer, on duty, and called out to him. They said as the officer came to help her, the man tried to run him over with his gray Infinity.

Police said the officer then fired his weapon twice, missing the man. The suspected robber then hit the officer’s car and took off. No one was injured. Police said they don’t believe the robber was armed.

“We’re currently looking into any other offenses with similar suspect descriptions, same MO,” Dallas Police Department Deputy Chief Thomas Castro said.

“I think it’s a sad but rare instance, and I don’t think it changes the safety of our neighborhood,” Lakewood resident Tony Stevens said.

Police have interviewed witnesses to this crime and are also looking at surveillance video from nearby businesses.