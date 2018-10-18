COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Democrat running for Texas Attorney General, Justin Nelson, is making integrity the main issue in his campaign against Republican incumbent Ken Paxton.

At the Collin County Courthouse Thursday afternoon, Nelson brought a digital billboard of Paxton’s mug shot stemming from three felony charges filed against him in 2015 including securities fraud and failure to register as an investment adviser with the state.

Nelson said, “This race is not about left vs. right. It is about right vs. wrong.”

Paxton is awaiting trial on the charges that involve allegations before he served as Attorney General.

Nelson said, “The question in this race will be who do you want to hire as a lawyer for Texas? And the questions are going to be integrity vs. indictment.”

For his part, Paxton has pleaded not guilty and has said the charges are politically motivated.



In a statement to CBS 11 News, The Paxton campaign responded to Nelson: “All this rhetoric is desperation from a liberal trial lawyer who got wealthy suing businesses… Texans know the great job General Ken Paxton has done taking down human trafficking rings, prosecuting voter fraud, and keeping our communities safe.”

Nelson has billboards up across the state and is airing ads on tv, but he has not raised as much money as Paxton, whose ads are running more often.

At a recent rally for Senator Ted Cruz in Plano, Paxton urged supporters to vote. “We need you to work harder than you’ve ever worked because the very soul of our country depends on it.”

A CBS-11 News/Dixie Strategies poll last month showed Paxton leading Nelson 45 to 39 percent with 15 percent undecided.

SMU political science professor Cal Jillson says even so Nelson faces a political hurdle.

“Very much an uphill climb because we’re going to start the saturation Republican advertising, from Governor Abbott, to Lt. Governor Patrick, as well as Paxton and the others and that helps all of the Republicans and challenges all of the Democrats.”

