FULSHEAR, TX (CBSDFW.COM) – Dashcam footage from a town near Houston last week shows a surprising and spooky sight.

A spider crawled across the windshield of a squad car and the perspective of the video makes the insect look gigantic. It also made is look like the arthropod was stalking the officer as he conducted a traffic stop. The creature seems creep behind the officer from the left side of the clip, advancing across the street in stages behind the officer’s back.

A clerk with the Fulshear Police Department spotted the creepy crawler while reviewing the incident.

The department posted the freaky video on its Facebook page, asking “Who needs Hollywood special effects? This little guy was positioned perfectly on the windshield of the patrol car and gave our clerk, who was reviewing the video, quite the Halloween scare.”