ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A mother is demanding accountability after her son ended up in the hospital after a fight at school.

The boy’s mother, Raven West, said his teacher ignored his pleas for help while he was being bullied. West and other parents showed up at Arlington’s school board meeting Thursday night to demand the board take action. They’re asking that the teacher be punished, although the district said she did nothing wrong.

“Safety is the number one concern of our children,” said board president Dr. Aaron Reich.

West said the fight happened Monday at Sherrod Elementary School in Arlington, where her son is a first grader. She said a classmate was trying to force her son to hand over a Pop Tart. She claimed her 6-year-old went to his teacher for help.

“He states that the teacher ignored him,” said West. “She was on her phone. He states that she ignored him and told to go back basically to where he was sitting.”

The boys started shoving and pushing. The district said the teacher stopped the fighting, however, the boys left the classroom and started fighting again in the hallway. Even though a teacher’s aid was in the hall, little Zeek was shoved into a door.

A spokeswoman for Arlington ISD, Leslie Birdow, said the teacher isn’t facing any disciplinary action.

“Throughout the situation, all of our campus and district protocols and procedures were followed,” said Birdow.

A district representative did meet with West privately tonight. There is video from the hall way of the altercation between the boys and the district will let her watch it.