A Southwest Airlines passenger jet makes a final approach. (credit: Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Federal authorities say a man accused of touching a woman’s leg and trying to play “footsies” with her on a flight has been charged with simple assault.

A criminal complaint also accuses Justin Riley Brafford of trying to intimidate flight crew members on the Southwest Airlines flight Tuesday from Los Angeles to Dallas.

According to authorities, Brafford, of Denton, sat next to the woman, and inched closer to her even as she leaned away from him. He also is accused of tugging on her sweater, and whispering a profanity.

A flight attendant granted the woman’s request to change seats and then confronted Brafford. Authorities say that’s when he yelled at the crew, and the pilot diverted the flight to Albuquerque, where the FBI took the 29-year-old into custody.

Brafford’s attorney couldn’t immediately be reached for comment late Wednesday.

