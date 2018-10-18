DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Considered the oldest man still working in Texas, Chester Hollingsworth celebrated his 101st birthday today.

“Today is my birthday. October the 18th 1917,” he said with a smile.

The World War II veteran, Dallas entrepreneur and beloved friend and family man received a special birthday message from his company.

Hollingsworth helped start what’s now known as the Warehouse Superstore. He tried retiring twice before, but kept coming back and now spends two days a week working there.

“I just like to be with people. I don’t mind working,” said Hollingsworth affectionately.

Born and raised on a farm near Greenville, Hollingsworth helped his family raise cotton.

“We had a Model T Ford, and it was a terrible way to get around.”

As a young man Hollingsworth went on to sign up for the Navy a day after Pearl Harbor was attacked. He eventually wound up out west.

“About a month later I got a notice in the mail with a train ticket to go to San Diego, California.”

Hollingsworth has had a storied life… no doubt, and he said the secret for him is a simple one.

“Dr. Pepper,” he laughed.

That’s right, Hollingsworth drinks a Dr. Pepper twice a day.

But perhaps the real key for a long and healthy life and career is one he shared with all those at his birthday party.

“If you can get a job, where you love your job and love to go to work that’s what you want.”