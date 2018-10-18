INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CBSNEWS) – Steve’s Pizza in Battle Creek, Michigan, doesn’t make deliveries — usually. But special circumstances led to a very special exception this past weekend, reports CBS Indianapolis affiliate WTTV.

Julie and Rich Morgan lived in Battle Creek more than 20 years ago, but never forgot how much they loved Steve’s Pizza. In a Facebook post, Julie wrote that it’s the “gold standard” they compare other pizzas to (though no others make that grade).

They were planning a weekend getaway to Battle Creek so they could once again enjoy it, but Rich fell ill and ended up in the emergency room. Days later, he was diagnosed with an advanced stage of cancer. He went into hospice care in Indianapolis.

That’s when Julie’s father, David Dalke, secretly contacted Steve’s Pizza and spoke to a manager, 18-year-old Dalton Shaffer. He explained the situation to Shaffer and said a card from the pizza shop would lift their spirits.

Shaffer, who got the call as he was wrapping up work for the night, had a better idea: He offered to deliver a pizza to the family.

Shaffer made the 225-mile drive from Battle Creek to Indianapolis, arriving around 2:30 a.m.

