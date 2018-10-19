AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott says he’s added 36 Texas counties to a state disaster declaration as flooding continues in parts of the state.

The 36 counties mentioned Friday by Abbott during a news conference are in addition to 18 named as part of the disaster declaration on Tuesday.

The counties cover a broad swath of Texas extending roughly from West and Central Texas down to the Gulf Coast and South Texas.

“With so many already seriously impacted by the rain and flooding across the state and as severe weather is expected to continue, it is very important that Texans monitor the ongoing threats and heed warnings from local officials,” said Governor Abbott. “We will continue deploying state resources across all regions to make sure local officials have what they need to address these challenges as quickly as possible. Texas will work with local and federal officials to ensure all the needs of these affected communities are adequately and swiftly addressed.”

Counties included in the updated disaster declaration are: Bandera, Bastrop, Baylor, Blanco, Brown, Burnet, Callahan, Cameron, Coleman, Colorado, Comanche, Eastland, Edwards, Erath, Fayette, Gillespie, Hamilton, Haskell, Hidalgo, Hood, Jim Wells, Jones, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Kinney, Lampasas, La Salle, Liberty, Live Oak, Llano, Madison, Mason, McMullen, Mills, Nolan, Nueces, Palo Pinto, Parker, Real, San Jacinto, San Patricio, San Saba, Shackelford, Somervell, Stephens, Taylor, Throckmorton, Travis, Uvalde, Walker, Willacy, Williamson, and Zavala.

Abbott said Friday that flooding along the Llano, Guadalupe and other rivers likely will continue for another week.

Conditions could worsen in some areas with another round of rain forecast to move over the state next week.

He cautioned people in the Corpus Christi area and South Texas to prepare for flooding as massive amounts of storm water moves downstream.\

