WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Possibly contaminated corn is behind a slew of recalls involving prepared salads sold by major retailers including Walmart, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s.

GHSE, a Green Cove Springs, Florida company, is recalling 738 pounds of ready-to-eat salads that contain corn that may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said late Wednesday.

No illnesses have been reported related to the recalled corn, according to federal officials.

Walmart brand Marketside’s “Fiesta Salad with Steak” comes in 15.25-ounce plastic clamshells with use-by-dates of Oct. 17 through Oct. 20, and were shipped to retail locations in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. The salad labels have the establishment number “EST. 45781” printed inside the USDA inspection mark.

The problem was discovered Monday when GHSE was notified that the corn was being recalled by their supplier due to contamination concerns, the food agency said.

On the same day, GH Foods of Sacramento, California, recalled approximately 940 pounds of ready-to-eat salad sold at Whole Foods, also due to possibly contaminated.

