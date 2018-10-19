DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department revealed Friday night, Officer Courtney Thornton was arrested by Rockwall Police on Thursday, October 18.

Police said Thornton was arrested for a warrant out of Royse City for injury to a child, a third degree felony.

No other information has been released at this time.

Last week, Dallas Police officer Jamie McDonald was also arrested by Rockwall Police for injury to a child.

She’s accused of holding down and slapping her 7-year-old daughter.

There is no word yet on if these two cases are related.