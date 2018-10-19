North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Clemson Tigers

Saturday, October 20, 2018, 3:30 ET

CLEMSON -16.5

The Wolfpack enter this game with a record of 5-0, and while they’re a good team, they aren’t as good as their ranking or record suggests. They’ve just benefitted from a friendly schedule. There’s a reason this spread is as large as it is despite the fact both teams are unbeaten and ranked, and the truth is the spread should be another point or two larger.

SportsLine Expert: Tom Fornelli (36-27 in last 63 CFB picks)

Mississippi State Bulldogs @ LSU Tigers

Saturday, October 20, 2018, 7:00 ET

MISSISSIPPI STATE +6.5

The Bulldogs bounced back from consecutive losses to Kentucky and Florida, in which they scored 13 combined points, with a dominant showing in a 23-9 home upset of Auburn. They will be coming off a bye to face LSU, in a potential letdown spot for the Tigers, following their huge upset of Georgia last week. The Bulldogs rolled to a 37-7 upset of LSU last year in which they hammered out 285 rushing yards. It’s unlikely they will duplicate this performance in a difficult road environment, but they’ve proven to be a difficult matchup for LSU. Take the points.

SportsLine Expert: Josh Nagel (21-14 in last 35 CFB picks)

New England Patriots @ Chicago Bears

Sunday, October 21, 2018, 1:00 ET

NEW ENGLAND -2.5

The Bears have been a nice story, last week’s gag at Miami notwithstanding. But the Patriots have really looked like the Patriots we’ve come to expect the last three weeks, with the return of Julian Edelman and the strong running of rookie Sony Michel. New England has scored at least 38 points in each of the last three games, and while that may not come against a strong Bears defensive front, expecting Mitchell Trubisky and Chicago’s offense to keep pace is a lot to ask.

SportsLine Expert: Adam Thompson (3-1-1 in last 5 NFL ATS picks)

Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Redskins

Sunday, October 21, 2018, 4:25 ET

DALLAS +1.5

For the Cowboys, FedEx Field is a home away from home. Dallas has not lost on its annual visits there since 2012. Extending it to a half-dozen straight won’t be easy. The absence of WR Tavon Austin (groin) weakens an already unimposing receiver group. Inventive play-calling produced a romp over Jacksonville, so more of the same is essential. Dallas’ stalwart defense should have no problem hemming in the hardly dynamic Redskins’ offense. A remarkable trend spanning the last two decades: The underdog has covered in three of every four meetings.

SportsLine Expert: Mike Tierney (23-7-1 in last 31 NFL ATS picks)

Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, October 21, 2018, 8:20 ET

KANSAS CITY -6

Due to the Chiefs’ defensive metrics keeping their rating down, we’re going to keep getting decent numbers on them. Their defense ranks last in the NFL allowing 468 ypg, but their offense is so polished and unstoppable they keep covering the numbers. They’re the only 6-0 ATS team in the league. Now they’re at home, and after facing good New England and Jacksonville defenses the past two weeks, they get the Bengals’ tired defense that allows 409 ypg. Let’s agree to stop playing the Chiefs to cover when they eventually don’t. But until then, ride the wave. Chiefs are the play.

SportsLine Expert: Micah Roberts (25-12-2 in last 39 NFL picks)

