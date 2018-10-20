FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco is already home to the Dallas Cowboys world headquarters at The Star, the Dallas Stars hockey practice facility and FC Dallas soccer. Now, the growing city in Collin County can add one more tourist attraction — the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

The 2018 Hall of Fame weekend kicked off with the Enshrinement Ceremony, where the newest members of the Hall of Fame took their place among soccer’s elite.

The opening of the new Hall of Fame gives soccer something it hasn’t had since 2010 — that’s when the previous facility closed in New York.

All the colorful kits, faces, numbers and names of American soccer’s best are on display in the museum at Toyota Stadium.

The HOF will open to the public in two weeks, to fans eager to see the players who were on the pitch in past generations.

“We are very excited. We cannot wait to go in and see everything,” said fan Rosie Huls. “We have five kids, and four of ‘em play soccer.”

Joining the other sports facilities, the hall of fame elevates the city of Frisco’s status for sports fans coming from out of town.

“For people like us, from other parts of Texas, it makes it a destination,” said Huls. “It makes it a place to come now.”

The HOF celebration continues with a sold out FC Dallas game Sunday.

The National Soccer Hall of Fameopens to the public on November 2.