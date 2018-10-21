DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A veteran Dallas police officer was seriously injured after a vehicle struck him on I-20 shortly after 6:30 a.m.

The crash happened in Dallas near Mountain Creek Parkway.

According to a witness, the driver of a Toyota Venza was traveling westbound I-20, and when he was approaching the crash scene, he drove around a squad car with its emergency lights illuminated onto the emergency shoulder of the far right lane.

When the driver re-entered the roadway, he struck the officer standing in the far right lane. The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene.

The officer, a two year veteran of the department, was transported to Methodist Central Hospital where he remains in critical condition but has improved.

The 57 year old male driver will be charged with Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle.

His name will not be released until he has been formally booked into jail.

Police have not released the identity of the injured officer.

The far right lane on westbound I-20 at Mountain Creek was shut down as investigators continue to go over the scene.

Drivers are urged to find another route.