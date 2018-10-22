FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – According to Tarrant County Jail records, Texas Christian University football player KaVontae Turpin was arrested over the weekend.

Turpin, who scored a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown Saturday in TCU’s loss to Oklahoma, was arrested Sunday evening for Assault With Bodily Injury.

The university released the following statement –

“Texas Christian University is aware that one of its students was recently arrested for a reported domestic situation. The university takes these types of reports very seriously and is continuing to gather information to determine next steps. TCU expects its students to behave in an ethical manner, abide by campus policies and adhere to state and federal law. The student also may face a charge of violating the University Code of Student Conduct, the results of which are independent and separate from any legal charges.”

Coach Gary Patterson is scheduled to address reporters during a Big 12 teleconference later today, but has not released any statement concerning Turpin’s arrest.

* This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.