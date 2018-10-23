  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boil Notice, boil water, boil water notice, Bridge Collapse, bridge collapsed, dfw, flooding, Floods, Junction Texas, Llano River, Rain, South Llano River, West Texas
Water, Tap Water (credit: Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (CBSNEWS.COM) – Recent flooding has prompted Austin city leaders to say immediate action is needed to keep the city from running out of water.

“It’s imperative that not only you boil water that you’re going to consume, but you do all that you can to reduce the amount of water that you use until we can get through this event,” Austin water director Greg Meszaros said.

The city’s warning sent crowds of people scrambling to buy bottled water, stripping store shelves clean.

Health officials say the tap water may contain bacteria and viruses that could make people sick.

Historic flooding has washed mud, silt, and other contaminants into the Colorado River and nearby lakes that supply Austin’s water. In response, the city shut down portions of its three treatment plants for cleaning.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Full Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s