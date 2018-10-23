By Gilma Avalos
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In the age of tablets and laptops, fewer students are using loops and tails to communicate.

But is cursive writing making a comeback in Texas?

New state requirements are putting more emphasis on cursive handwriting in particular.

Experts are pleased because they say cursive helps children with dyslexia.

