NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In the age of tablets and laptops, fewer students are using loops and tails to communicate.
But is cursive writing making a comeback in Texas?
New state requirements are putting more emphasis on cursive handwriting in particular.
Experts are pleased because they say cursive helps children with dyslexia.
