It’s World Series time. This year’s Fall Classic between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers could be one for the record books. After all, it’s been 102 years since these teams last met in a World Series. The 1916 matchup between the Red Sox and then-Brooklyn Robins featured a 13-inning shutout from Babe Ruth and the hitting exploits of Casey Stengel.

Needless to say, the times have changed.

The Red Sox won 108 games and the AL East title in the regular season, before dispatching the New York Yankees and Houston Astros in the playoffs. The Dodgers took the NL West with 92 wins, before overcoming the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers in the postseason.

Where does leave us going into the series?

The Red Sox are favored, coming in at -135, while the Dodgers are underdogs at +115. That means that a bet of $135 on Boston could win $100, and a bet of $100 on Los Angeles could win $115.

The SportsLine Projection Model, based on 10,000 World Series projections, suggests a 31.6% chance that the series goes a full seven games and a 30.5% chance that it goes six games.

Game 1 pits Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw against Red Sox ace Chris Sale at Fenway. Boston has never faced Kershaw, whose reputation of under-performing in the limelight isn’t wholly deserved. That said, the Red Sox lineup (at home) is as formidable as he will ever face.

