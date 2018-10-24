Comments
CORINTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Corinth Police are giving credit to a local store clerk who recognized a counterfeit bill passed to him Wednesday morning.
Police said the clerk let them know quickly.
“Due to his quick actions we were able to identify the suspects and executed a search warrant at their place of residence,” Corinth Police said on their Facebook page.
At the home, investigators found a small counterfeit money-making operation underway.
A man and woman were charged with fraud and have been booked into the Denton County Jail.
No other details have been released yet.