Filed Under:Corinth Police, counterfeit bill, counterfeit operation, Denton County, Fraud, Search warrant, Texas

CORINTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Corinth Police are giving credit to a local store clerk who recognized a counterfeit bill passed to him Wednesday morning.

Police said the clerk let them know quickly.

“Due to his quick actions we were able to identify the suspects and executed a search warrant at their place of residence,” Corinth Police said on their Facebook page.

At the home, investigators found a small counterfeit money-making operation underway.

A man and woman were charged with fraud and have been booked into the Denton County Jail.

No other details have been released yet.

acounter2 North Texas Police Uncover Counterfeit Bills Operation After Tip From Store Clerk

counterfeit operation (Corinth Police)

