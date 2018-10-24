  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Yona Gavino
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dozens of families in Dallas have been displaced, after a massive fire ripped through their apartment complex.

It was just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when the fire broke out at the Bluffs at Lakewood on East Grand Avenue, just south of White Rock Lake.

Flames engulfed two buildings and quickly spread to the roof. Nearly 90 firefighters were called in to battle the smoke and flames from the four-alarm fire. Amazingly, it only took a couple of hours to get the fire under control.
dallas apartment fire 5 Dozens Of Families Left Homeless After 4 Alarm Dallas Apartment Fire

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Thanks in part to people who banged on doors and shouting warnings, all of the apartment residents had made it out of the building before firefighters arrived and no one was injured.
“We literally stood there and watched it happen,” said resident Joseph Woolidge.
Tenant Danielle Harrison was overwhelmed. “It was heart wrenching,” she said. “It was a lot. It was a lot.”
In the end some 33 units were deemed uninhabitable because of varying degrees of fire, smoke and/or water damage.
Investigators haven’t yet said exactly what sparked the flames.
The American Red Cross is working with property management to help the affected residents. Some of those tenants are being relocated to vacant apartments in the complex and others are moving to sister properties.
