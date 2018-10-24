ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Marshals arrested a former teacher in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a child that happened 20 years ago.

The suspect, Gregory Peters is in custody at the Arlington City Jail.

The Arlington Police Department notified the AISD of the allegations against Greg Peters on Oct. 15. The district immediately began an internal investigation, removed him from campus and placed him on leave. He was reported to the Texas Education Agency after the AISD was made aware of his arrest. The AISD has cooperated with law enforcement fully.

Peters was not an AISD employee when the alleged crime happened. When Peters was hired in 2012, there were no issues in his background that would have indicated any concerns.

The alleged offense happened while he was tutoring the victim in a private home in Arlington in 1999. At the time of the offense, Peters worked at Kennedale Independent School District.

Additionally, Peters was previously employed with the Burleson Independent School District and is currently an employee of the Arlington Independent School District (AISD).

The district sent CBS 11 News the following statement:

AISD administration was notified by investigators about Peters’ alleged crime. Based on the information, it is not believed that criminal conduct happened in a school setting or at a school premises.

But due to the nature and scope of this type of offense, the department has not ruled out the possibility that there may be additional victims in the community, and therefore, is requesting anyone with information to contact the Arlington Police Department.

Members of the public with additional information may contact Crimes Against Children Unit, Detective Alan Branch at 817.795.9992 ext. 105. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.469.TIPS.