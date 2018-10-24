ROANOKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Roanoke has a new police chief and he is a familiar face at the Roanoke Police Department.

Jeriahme Miller was sworn in on Wednesday, October 24.

According to a City of Roanoke news release, Miller’s law enforcement career started in 2003 when he was hired as a patrol officer by the Roanoke Police Department.

During his tenure, Miller has held the positions of Sergeant, Commander, Assistant Chief of Police and now Chief of Police. Miller also served as the Assistant Commander and Commander of the North Tarrant Regional SWAT team.

In his time with Roanoke, Miller has graduated from the FBI National Academy, the FBI Command College and the International Law Enforcement Administration’s (ILEA) School of Police Supervision. Miller is part of a number of law enforcement associations and has completed numerous courses on policing. He also holds a Master Peace Officer Certification from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE). Miller earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Columbia College in 2008 and his Masters of Public Administration degree in 2018 from the University of North Texas.

Miller succeeds Gary Johnson as the new Chief of Police. Johnson served as Chief of Police in the City of Roanoke for 15 years. Johnson was also appointed the position of Assistant City Manager in 2015.

Following Miller’s advancement, Johnson will continue to serve as Roanoke’s Assistant City Manager over Police and Fire Services and Special Projects.