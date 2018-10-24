DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The 2018 Texas Veggie Fair is Saturday, October 27th at Reverchon Park in Dallas.

It’s the largest VEGFEST in Texas. And, it’s FREE.

Vegans, Vegetarians, Omnivores and everything in between are welcome.

Tie yourself over before hitting up the park with a fab dish worthy of a booth at the fest.

GReat Creamy Broccoli Salad – recipe by Gabrielle Reyes, One GReat Vegan

-4 cups of raw broccoli

-1/2 diced red onion

-3/4 cup raisins

-3/4 cup sunflower seeds

For Cashew Cheese Sauce:

-2 1/2 cups of raw cashews

-1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

-1/2 cup lemon juice

-2 Tbs salt

-1 1/2 Tbs pepper

-2 Tbs chopped garlic

-1 Tbs garlic powder

-1 Tbs onion powder

Directions:

In a blender, blend all ingredients for cashew cream until it has a hummus like consistency.

In a large bowl combine broccoli, raisins, sunflower seeds, onions, and cashew cream.

Mix until everything is covered in cashew cheese

Chill and serve!