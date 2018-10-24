WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
SANTA FE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A school board near Houston has approved spending $170,000 for police body cameras and a new camera system for 20 buses following May gunfire that claimed 10 lives.

The Galveston County Daily News reports trustees of the Santa Fe Independent School District also approved buying a monitoring system so parents and officials can track school bus locations via GPS.

Santa Fe High School (DANIEL KRAMER/AFP/Getty Images)

Investigators say 10 children and educators were killed and 13 wounded in the May 18 shootings at Santa Fe High School. A teenage suspect remains jailed facing capital murder and other charges.

After the shooting in Santa Fe a number of North Texas school districts reevaluated/increased security on their campuses.

The school board in July approved at least $1.5 million for increased security. People attending Monday night’s meeting had to go through a new metal detector at the board room as part of security upgrades. Also on the list for security upgrades: new door locks, a lobby security vestibule and a new alarm system.

