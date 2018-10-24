By MaryAnn Martinez
DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A DeSoto woman is streaming her breast cancer surgery live on Facebook in hopes more women will get screened for the often deadly disease.

Last December, during a doctor visit, Sonia Johnson found out she had a tumor on her breast.

screen shot 2018 10 24 at 10 21 27 pm North Texas Woman To Have Breast Cancer Surgery Live On Facebook

Sonia Johnson – breast cancer patient (CBS11)

At that moment she was determined to use faith and positivity to beat the disease.

Her surgery will be streamed live on Facebook by Methodist Charlton Medical Center

Surgeons and oncologists will be on standby during the live stream to answer questions.

“I will be able to say ‘I had cancer,’ said Johnson. “Right now I say I have cancer. Tomorrow I will say ‘I had cancer’.”

 

