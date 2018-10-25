ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After rallying with President Donald Trump in Houston Monday, Texas Senator Ted Cruz brought his bus tour to North Texas.

In Dallas Wednesday morning he told supporters, “We’ve got a bus as big as the state of Texas. We’re traveling every part of the state to turn out the vote.”

On Thursday, Cruz’s bus stopped in Arlington.

No matter where he travels, Cruz urges supporters to get to the polls and bring nine other people with them.

In heavily Democratic Dallas County, there has been record turnout in early voting.

CBS 11 asked the Republican incumbent how confident he is that he’s left no stone unturned to get his supporters out and that the people will be with him.

“I’m very confident right now. I think the momentum is without our campaign,” said Sen. Cruz. “The last two months, the people of Texas have really begun focusing on the issues and on the record – my record and Congressman O’Rourke’s record.”

He told the crowds in Houston, Dallas and Arlington the cuts in tax rates and regulations that he supported have created many jobs and a booming economy.

Besides the economy, Cruz says his other priorities are to secure the border and to protect the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

During CBS 11’s exclusive interview with President Trump in Houston Monday evening, he praised Cruz. “He’s doing a good job for this state.”

Regarding whether or not the high early voting turnout in Dallas County gave him pause, President Trump said, “No, I think it’s going to be very good. I think Ted is going to get a lot of votes. I think we’ll get a lot of votes from red and blue. I’d be very surprised to see anything but a big fat beautiful victory.”

After exchanging insults during the Presidential primary in 2016, President Trump and Sen. Cruz have worked together on their agenda and the Senator’s close race against Democrat Beto O’Rourke.

During his rally, the President told the large crowd at the Toyota Center, “Nobody has helped me more with your tax cuts, with your regulations and with all the things that we’re doing including the military and our vets than Senator Ted Cruz.”

Cruz said Wednesday, “I’m glad the President came to Texas. When it came to Texas we had over 100,000 people signed up for the rally. It was incredible. The energy was incredible.”

During the rally, Cruz said he looked forward to campaigning alongside the President when he runs for re-election in 2020.