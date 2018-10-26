DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Finally. A picture perfect, fall day.

“Ellie?? Hiii!” Photographer Mom Andrea Bradshaw waves from behind her lens at the Dallas Arboretum, hoping her super cute client, daughter Ellie, will give her a smile.

“We brought her last year; but, she didn’t really know what to think of it,” admits Bradshaw, “but, this year she’s pointing at everything and she loves it. I’ve been dying to get out here.”

After weeks of soggy weather, North Texans are in for a treat. A gorgeous weekend is on tap and that means that means that the typical purveyors of fall, should see brisk business.

Felecia Rose was enjoying the sunshine and the Arboretum with son, Noah, celebrating a straight-A report card.

“Why not?!” asks Rose with a bright laugh. “It’s fall and it’s a beautiful day and a break from the rain.”

She, at first, thought the day might be too good to be true — she had her rain boots, just in case. They weren’t needed today. Arboretum staffers put down mulch and lots of straw to help keep the walkways and massive pumpkin patch reasonably dry. After all, it’s hard to complain about rain out here.

“It’s a garden,” says Dave Forehand, Arboretum’s Vice President of Gardens, with a laugh “and gardens like rain.”

Forehand says the garden drains well, so the record rainfall has done no harm. In fact, he says, “everything is beautiful! We were just waiting for a bright, dry day so people can come and see these beautiful gardens. The cool nights have brought out the brilliant colors in all the flowers, so everything’s set for a beautiful, beautiful display.”

Neighborhood pumpkin patches are also hoping for heavy traffic this weekend. The Royal Lane Baptist Church pumpkin patch will be open until 7 Friday evening, hoping to catch the after work crowd that’s been putting off purchasing pumpkins until the weather cleared.

According to 9-year-old Hannah, shopping with her Mom, it’s been raining since “forever”… adding that the best thing about shopping for pumpkins is that “Thanksgiving is just around the corner.”