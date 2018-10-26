KAUFMAN (CBSDFW.COM) – The Secret Service contacted police in Kaufman about possible credit card skimming devices that may be installed at a business in their city.

Federal officials said they had intelligence skimming devices had been placed on several gas pumps at the Triple AAA Food Store, in the 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, and that the devices had been stealing information from the magnetic strips of credit and debit cards since September.

Investigators went to the store on October 25 and checked every fuel pump. In all, they found four skimming devices on two pumps. Police say customers had no way of knowing the devices were there, because they were installed inside the pump and not visible from the outside.

Kaufman police are now checking with other gas stations in the city to make sure there are no skimming devices at other locations.

In the meantime, anyone who purchased gasoline at the Triple AAA Food Store, since the beginning of September 2018, is being encouraged to contact their bank, credit card company and the top three credit reporting bureaus (Equifax, Experian and TransUnion) to check for any fraudulent debit/credit transactions.

Kaufman police are still investigating the skimmers found at the Triple AAA store.