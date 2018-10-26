  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – More than $1.4 million worth of drugs were seized from a home in The Colony near Lewisville Lake.

Detectives with The Colony Police Department found more than 15,000 vape cartridges with THC, pounds of THC-laced edibles and the equipment to manufacture it.

“They would disguise it. I wouldn’t say THC.. but they had packaging to make it look like something else,” said Sgt. David Fitzpatrick.

Mark Bill Uren was arrested about a week ago and is facing five felony charges of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. He has since bonded out of jail.

