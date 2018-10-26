FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There may not be that many communities that would rally to raise money to renovate a bathroom for one of their neighbors.

But the neighbor Frisco residents are coming together for is a Purple Heart recipient and about to turn 100 years old.

Dana Carroll spent 21 years in the Army starting in World War II and included a Purple Heart from the Korean War.

He approaches the milestone at his home in Frisco, with the same modesty that has defined his life.

“I don’t need nothing,” says Carroll. “I want everything to be real quiet, I don’t want no fuss, I don’t want nobody to talk about no party or nothing.”

Carroll’s wife Gwen says her husband doesn’t ask for anything but could use a walk-in bathtub since it’s become harder for him to shower upstairs.

“I am literally worn out because I have to help him bathe, I mean I can hardly lift him anymore because he’s almost dead weight,” she says.

A walk in bathtub would cost several thousand dollars that Carroll and his wife just don’t have.

But a Frisco neighbor walked into their lives to make it possible.

Frisco resident Jamie Heit heard about the need and started a fundraising campaign that’s already raised nearly $2,000 of the $7,000 needed.

“There’s so much divisiveness and I just feel like we all need something to kind of make us remember that we’re one community,” says Heit.

The humble veteran can’t hide his excitement over the idea of celebrating a century in a nice, hot bath.

“I’d imagine, I haven’t done it in so long,” he says.

It won’t be long if Carroll’s new friends reward him for long life of courage and honor.

Anyone interested in donating can click here.