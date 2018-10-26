LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the deadly shooting of DART bus operator Larry Hearn, outside Hearn’s home Tuesday morning.

Police are not identifying the juvenile at this time, but they said he confessed to Hearn’s murder, even leading police to a field behind the house where he left the gun.

They said an anonymous tip on Wednesday, led them to the suspect.

Police said Hearn, 60, was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking.

Apparently, there was a physical struggle between Hearn and teen when the teen shot Hearn.

Hearn was working a spilt-shift and went home during a break when he was murdered in the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 10:00 a.m.

“All of us at DART are saddened by this news. We are making grief counseling services available to his colleagues. We extend our sympathy to his family,” said DART spokesperson Morgan Lyons on Tuessday.