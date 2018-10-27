DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Prominent political figures in Texas and local religious communities are reacting to a mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh that killed 11 and injured six.

Sources from the Dallas-Fort Worth Jewish community tell CBS 11 there will be increased security at Dallas-area synagogues starting Saturday after the massacre at Tree of Life Synagogue.

According to CBS affiliate KDKA, the gunmen, identified as 48-year-old Robert Bowers, yelled “All Jews must die” as he walked into the building.

Bishop Edward Burns of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas said in a tweet that he has reached out to leaders of the Jewish community to offer “support and solidarity.”

“On behalf of the entire Catholic community within the Diocese of Dallas, I reached out to the leaders of the Jewish community here in Dallas to assure them of our prayerful support and solidarity with them during this painful time. We discussed the urgent need for peace and unity,” said Burns.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings also released a statement, saying the city is devastated by the attack on the Jewish community and the “act of hate.”

“We are devastated in Dallas for our Jewish brothers and sisters whose Shabbat peace was forever shattered inside the Tree of Like synagogue in Pittsburgh this morning. We are praying too for the police officers who were wounded as they so selflessly intervened in this latest American mass shooting, this blatant act of hate,” said Rawlings. “I call on all Dallasites to pray for the congregants of the Tree of Life, for Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and his police force, for the people of their great city and for Jews all over the world who gather peacefully on this, their holiest day of the week.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott condemned the deadly shooting, calling it a “hate crime against the Jewish community.” Sen. Ted Cruz responded, saying “Heidi and I are praying for the victims and their families, the entire Jewish community in Pittsburgh, and our brave members of law enforcement.”