Large police presence near Dallas City Hall plaza after there were reports of shots fired at an event. (CBS11)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fight at a local event in downtown Dallas led to a panic about shots being fired Saturday evening, police say. There were no actual shots fired and no injuries.

Police responded to a call about a disturbance in the 1500 block of Marilla Street near the Dallas City Hall plaza. Police say there was a large crowd of people and loud music. According to a Facebook page, an event called Hennything Fest was scheduled to occur Saturday night at this location.

According to police, a fight broke out between two people, and it was broken up by event staff. As the two males were escorted away by off-duty officers, one of them was heard yelling “gun,” which caused the crowd to panic.

As the crowd was exiting the event, people were heard yelling “shots fired,” causing even further panic.

Police citywide assisted in the call, leading to a very large police presence in the area. The scene was eventually secured.

According to police, there were no actual shots fired, no arrests were made and there were no injuries.