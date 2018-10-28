Map of the deadly crash near Columbus Trail and McCart Avenue. (CBS11)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly crash involving two cars that were street racing early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at around 3:50 a.m. at Columbus Trail and McCart Avenue.

Police say two cars were racing southbound on Columbus Trail. The victim was turning on to Columbus Trail from McCart Avenue when they were struck by one of the racing vehicles.

The victim died as a result of the crash. Their identity has not been released.

Police believe one of the drivers who was racing fled the scene on foot to their nearby home.