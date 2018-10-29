MONTREAL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Former Texas A&M University and NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel has his first Canadian Football League victory.

The Heisman Trophy winner threw a touchdown pass to help the Montreal Alouettes beat the Toronto Argonauts 40-10 on Sunday.

Manziel had lost his six previous games with Montreal.

“I’m damn excited,” Manziel said. “It was a good win for our team. But finally to get the first win out of the way, and to do it at the end of the season where I feel we’re building into something, this season into the next season, it’s what we wanted to do. . . No matter how cold, how bad the weather was, today was fun.”

Manziel was seven of 14 for 139 yards and ran three times for 35 yards, all in the first half. He threw a 42-yard scoring pass to Will Stanback in the first quarter. Antonio Pipkin took over for Manziel in the second half.

Montreal (4-13) will finish the season next week at Hamilton.

