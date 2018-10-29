DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A judge agrees with a Dallas County jury that awarded more than $200 million to a family that sued Toyota over the front seats in their Lexus sedan.

State District Judge Dale Tillery entered the final judgment last Friday in Dallas in the lawsuit brought by Benjamin and Kristi Reavis.

The Dallas County jury returned its verdict August 17, saying Toyota should have warned owners of the potential danger.

The couple alleged that in a September 2016 rear-end collision defects caused their front seat backs to collapse on their two young children seated in child safety seats behind them.

Their attorney said the 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son suffered severe head trauma and other injuries.

In a statement, Toyota said it would ask the judge or, if necessary, an appeals court for a new trial.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)