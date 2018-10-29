DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Democrat Lupe Valdez addressed reporters in Dallas Monday before she cast her ballot.

“It’s time for a change in Texas and the changes are for the best when the Democrats win.”

If elected Governor, Valdez says she wants the state to spend more of its money on public schools and rely less on property taxes.

“What we have to do is review the whole tax code and get rid of those old loopholes that are no longer of use,” said Valdez.

Valdez said that includes the law that allows large commercial property owners the ability to sue their county property appraisal districts to lower their property taxes – a loophole she says is worth $5 billion a year.

She also said there would be more money for schools if the state didn’t continue spending its own money, about $800 million on border security, where she says there is no crisis.

“The crisis is in healthcare and public education,” said Valdez. “This is where our crisis is. This is where we should be putting our money.”

Polls show Valdez trails Governor Abbott anywhere from 14 to 19 points. The Governor has raised tens of millions of dollars and is spending money airing TV ads, while Valdez doesn’t have the money to do that.

Thus, for the past two weeks, Valdez and other statewide Democrats went on a bus tour statewide.

“We are going to fight for this election to make sure the everyday Texans gets a voice,” said Valdez.

Valdez said while she knows she faces an uphill battle, she’s still fighting for votes.

“I’m excited that there’s still a possibility we can pull this off.”

