FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Ed McIver Junior, a man involved in a chase and shootout with Fort Worth Police in March of 2016 has been found not guilty of tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension.

The jury did find McIver Junior guilty of misdemeanor evading arrest Monday afternoon.

Authorities said McIver Junior hid two guns and led police away from his father during the shootout.

McIver Junior’s father was the suspect killed during the shootout that resulted in critical injuries to Officer Matt Pearce who was shot six times.

His father, Ed McIver is the one who shot Officer Pearce.

Pearce ultimately recovered and returned to work this year.

He testified during the trial.

The punishment phase will begin shortly.

McIver Junior faces up to one year in prison.