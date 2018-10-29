Rapper Yella Breezy as seen on the "That's On Me" (Music Video) Shot By: @HalfpintFilmz (photo courtesy: Youtube)

DALLAS (AP) — Management for rapper Yella Beezy says he’s out of the hospital after being shot three times on a highway in the Dallas area.

He posted on Instagram after he was shot from his hospital bed.

The Dallas rapper was released from the hospital this week.

Police say the rapper, whose legal name is Deandre Conway, was driving on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville early on Oct. 14 when someone in a vehicle pulled up next to him and opened fire.

Yella Beezy opened for Beyonce and Jay-Z when their tour stopped in North Texas in September. He has more than 700,000 followers on Instagram.