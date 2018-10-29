DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The sentencing phase of the trial for the gunman who killed Dallas dentist Kendra Hatcher begins this morning.

A jury convicted Kristopher Love for his role in the 2015 murder-for-hire plot, and their next task is to decide his punishment.

Prosecutors will try to argue that Love should face the death penalty, but the jury will also consider a punishment of life in prison. The trial resumes at 9 a.m. Monday.

Last Thursday it took the jury less than three hours to convict Love of Capital Murder. They agreed that Love shot and killed Hatcher as she got out of her vehicle in the parking garage at the Gables Park 17 high-rise apartment building.

Love was hired by Brenda Delgado, the ex-girlfriend of the man hatcher was dating. Police say Delgado was jealous, and ordered the hit to get Hatcher out of the way.

During trial testimony, the jury heard from Crystal Cortez – the woman who drove the getaway car. She testified against Love to avoid the death penalty, in exchange for a 35 year prison sentence.

Delgado remains jailed and will face her own trial next year.

* Stay with CBS 11 News on air and online for updates on Love’s sentencing.