Do you recognize these taggers? Contact police of so. (photo courtesy: Haltom City Police Department)

HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are looking for a group of taggers who left their mark on a government building this month.

The three young men left graffiti on the office of pardons and parole on northeast 28th Street on October 13.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the “VandGoghs they want want VanGONE.”

Email bstjohn@haltomcitytx.com with any leads.