FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A former employee of Tarrant County Appraisal District is accused of taking inappropriate pictures of a woman under a table during a tax protest hearing.

Michael Zavatson, 61, of Arlington, was arrested and charged with improper photography.

The alleged victim filed a police report about the incident in July.

According to the arrest affidavit, Zavaston confessed to taking the photos telling investigators “something might be seen.”

Investigators replied, “Like panties?”

Zavaston answered, “Well, yeah.”

Zavaston resigned shortly after the incident.