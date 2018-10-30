  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

SODUS, N.Y. (AP) — New York authorities say the ex-girlfriend of an upstate New York man fatally shot last week is in custody, while officials in Texas say her ex-police chief husband is also jailed.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Charlene Childers of Sunray, Texas, was arraigned on a fugitive of justice charge. Deputies say she was sought on a warrant for injuring a child.

Childers is the ex-girlfriend of Joshua Niles, who was fatally shot Oct. 22 along with his girlfriend Amber Washburn outside the home they shared in Sodus, 25 miles east of Rochester.

Texas police say Timothy Dean is being held Tuesday in a local jail on a charge of injury to a child.

The public defender representing Childers isn’t commenting. Police in Texas didn’t know if Dean has a lawyer.

 

