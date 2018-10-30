  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    01:12 AMCelebrity Page
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
by Erin Jones | CBS11
Filed Under:AED, Christy Winkler, Clark High School, cpr, Julie Coon, Karen Schrah, life savers, life-saving, Living For Zachary, Riley Winkler, Volleyball

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been just under three weeks since Julie Coon went into sudden cardiac arrest while volunteering at Plano Senior High School.

“From the stories I’ve been told I could not have been any luckier that day,” Coon said. 

That day, Christy and Riley Winkler were leaving volleyball practice when they came across Coon.

screen shot 2018 10 12 at 4 07 22 pm Plano High Volunteer Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest Meets One Of Her Heroes

Winkler sisters (CBS11)

They told their coach they thought she was unconscious. He started CPR while they ran to get an AED. The AED was used to restore Coon’s heart to its natural rhythm. 

Last Friday, Coon met the woman who donated the AED to the high school, Karen Schrah. 

screen shot 2018 10 30 at 10 18 49 pm Plano High Volunteer Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest Meets One Of Her Heroes

Julie Coon (left) got to meet Karen Schrah who donated the AED to the high school.

“Just to know that Julie’s life was saved by and AED here at Plano Senior High by students is just amazing,” Schrah. 

Just like Julie, Schrah’s son collapsed at a Plano High School. It happened during football practice. 

“My son Zachary passed away in 2009 and he had an undiagnosed heart condition,” Schrah said. 

In his honor, she created the non-profit organization Living For Zachary and so far, more than 200 AEDs have been donated to schools and organizations across the country. 

Coon said just a few weeks ago she had no idea she had a heart condition and believes there are many more out there just like her, which is why Schrah’s work is so important. 

On top of the AED donations, Living For Zachary also offers free AED trainings and heart screenings across the country.

Click here to learn more.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s