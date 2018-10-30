PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been just under three weeks since Julie Coon went into sudden cardiac arrest while volunteering at Plano Senior High School.

“From the stories I’ve been told I could not have been any luckier that day,” Coon said.

That day, Christy and Riley Winkler were leaving volleyball practice when they came across Coon.

They told their coach they thought she was unconscious. He started CPR while they ran to get an AED. The AED was used to restore Coon’s heart to its natural rhythm.

Last Friday, Coon met the woman who donated the AED to the high school, Karen Schrah.

“Just to know that Julie’s life was saved by and AED here at Plano Senior High by students is just amazing,” Schrah.

Just like Julie, Schrah’s son collapsed at a Plano High School. It happened during football practice.

“My son Zachary passed away in 2009 and he had an undiagnosed heart condition,” Schrah said.

In his honor, she created the non-profit organization Living For Zachary and so far, more than 200 AEDs have been donated to schools and organizations across the country.

Coon said just a few weeks ago she had no idea she had a heart condition and believes there are many more out there just like her, which is why Schrah’s work is so important.

On top of the AED donations, Living For Zachary also offers free AED trainings and heart screenings across the country.

