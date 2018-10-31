ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There are a couple of big road construction projects planned in Arlington this weekend and next. One will shut down part of Highway 360 completely; the other, a section of I-30.

Steve Brown, who owns a soul food restaurant in Arlington, is worried this will slow business.

Less than a half mile away from Daiquiri Depot, a construction project will shut down both northbound and southbound lanes on Highway 360 at Abram from 7:00 p.m. Friday to 6:00 a.m. Monday.

“It’s good and bad,” Brown said. “Obviously, we need the construction, but in the immediate sense it kind of hurts business you know.”

“I was coming this morning and I felt like I was having a flat tire or something but it wasn’t, I have a Mercedes so it was the road,” New Image Autosports owner Nazir Shuar said. “I think it’s more important to do the street because it’s not forever, what a week, but you are fixing the street for a long time. It’s better!”

Next weekend, plan for another weekend long closure as more progress is made on the I-30, Highway 360 construction project.

Friday night through Monday morning I-30, from Collins to President George Bush Turnpike, will be blocked off and traffic will be detoured along Collins.

A spokesperson for TxDOT said they’re getting these projects done during times that won’t affect people trying to get to Dallas Cowboys games.