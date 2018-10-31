ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington ISD educator is in jail after police say he engaged in sexual activity with a student on a school bus.

Arlington Police arrested Chima Lemael Kalu Nsi and charged him with having an improper relationship with a student.

The alleged offense happened last month on an AISD school bus while Nsi and the victim were the only ones on the bus, said Arlington police.

It was corroborated by the video surveillance system.

The alleged offense happened September 27 and was reported Oct. 1, according to police.

Nsi’s bond is $15,000