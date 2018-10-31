WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
Filed Under:Arlington ISD, Chima Lemael Kalu Nsi, class, Crime, DFW News, improper relationship, jail, Police, School Sex, Sex, Student, teenager

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington ISD educator is in jail after police say he engaged in sexual activity with a student on a school bus.

Arlington Police arrested Chima Lemael Kalu Nsi and charged him with having an improper relationship with a student.

nsi Arlington ISD Bus Driver Arrested For Improper Relationship With Student

Chima Lemael Kalu Nsi (photo credit: Arlington Police Dept.)

The alleged offense happened last month on an AISD school bus while Nsi and the victim were the only ones on the bus, said Arlington police.

It was corroborated by the video surveillance system.

The alleged offense happened September 27 and was reported Oct. 1, according to police.

Nsi’s bond is $15,000

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s