WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beyonce, Beyonce Knowles, dfw, Halloween, halloween costume, Halloween Makeup, Instagram, Phoni Braxton, Toni Braxton

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Beyonce is in a 1990’s mood as she salutes singer Toni Braxton for Halloween.

Beyonce appears on Instagram in a pixie wig, leather jacket, white tank top and jeans to re-create Braxton’s 1993 debut album, which she labeled Phoni Braxton.

beyonce halloween Beyonce Takes Halloween Back To The 90s With Tony Braxton Salute

(credit: beyonce/Instagram)

In the last of the three images, Beyonce writes: “Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured.”

Braxton returned the love on Twitter by asking how Bey could “look better than me on MY album cover?”

Beyonce channeling other artists is a bit of a Halloween tradition. In past years the Queen Bey has dressed as both Janet Jackson and Lil’ Kim.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s