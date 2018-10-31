LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Beyonce is in a 1990’s mood as she salutes singer Toni Braxton for Halloween.

Beyonce appears on Instagram in a pixie wig, leather jacket, white tank top and jeans to re-create Braxton’s 1993 debut album, which she labeled Phoni Braxton.

In the last of the three images, Beyonce writes: “Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured.”

Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!!

How do you look better than me on MY album cover?

I LOVE IT, Such a superstar!

Thanks for the love sis!

Happy Halloween 🎃

Who run the world…GIRLS! GIRLS! 💃🏽💃🏼@Beyonce pic.twitter.com/dFSbBrQV8Y — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) October 30, 2018

Braxton returned the love on Twitter by asking how Bey could “look better than me on MY album cover?”

Beyonce channeling other artists is a bit of a Halloween tradition. In past years the Queen Bey has dressed as both Janet Jackson and Lil’ Kim.

